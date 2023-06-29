Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

