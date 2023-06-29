Joystick Price Hits $0.0176 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $15,860.88 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01677992 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,414.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

