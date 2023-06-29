JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $147.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.0 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 230,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,693. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 182,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 48.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.