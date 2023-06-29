JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 180

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.03) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 238.67 ($3.03).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 148.34 ($1.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 449.52, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.22. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53).

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($134,437.20). 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

