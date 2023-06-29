JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Neutral

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 106.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 913,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.7% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

