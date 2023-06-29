JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $10.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 3,285,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,547,605. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

