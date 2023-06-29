JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Increased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

