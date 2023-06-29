JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 556,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 1,178,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

