JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 1.8%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 5,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

JZR Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

