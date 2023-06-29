Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

