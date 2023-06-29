Kennon Green & Company LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

