Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 5.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,484,250,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

