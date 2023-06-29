Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Amcor by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amcor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 74,003 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

