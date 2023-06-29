Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 118.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 76,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.