Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 205,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 167,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

