Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 144 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.