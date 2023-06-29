Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,333,728.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,638,393 shares of company stock worth $189,467,712. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

