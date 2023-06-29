Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

