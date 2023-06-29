Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $162.95 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

