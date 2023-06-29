Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 47111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 114.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.
