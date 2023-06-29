Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) vs. Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Head-To-Head Review

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 10.29 $159.11 million $7.90 46.09 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $362.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.44% 28.34% 7.67% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

