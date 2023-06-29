Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $14.84. Kirin shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 40,993 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

