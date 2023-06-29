KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $165,271.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01259061 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $140,319.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

