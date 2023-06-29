Kokoswap Price Down 7.5% This Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $97.92 million and approximately $35,084.75 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

