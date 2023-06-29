KonPay (KON) Price Hits $0.0447 on Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, KonPay has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One KonPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $64.40 million and $296,807.28 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

