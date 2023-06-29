Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.