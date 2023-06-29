Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.21. 65,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

