Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

