L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 95.2% in June

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 million and a PE ratio of 149.24. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.46.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.
