L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 95.2% in June

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 million and a PE ratio of 149.24. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 537,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.