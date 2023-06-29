LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 3,929 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.