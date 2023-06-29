LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

