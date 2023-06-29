LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 58 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $294.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

