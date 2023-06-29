LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,230,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

