LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $98.59 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

