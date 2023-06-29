LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Waters Trading Down 0.1 %

WAT stock opened at $257.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.07. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

