LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $491.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

