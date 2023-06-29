LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Hologic comprises about 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

