LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 2.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

