Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) Director Purchases $20,012.85 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Free Report) Director Amy Banse acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.29 per share, with a total value of $20,012.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165 shares in the company, valued at $20,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN-B stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

