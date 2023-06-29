Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 2.9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 1,151,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,312,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

