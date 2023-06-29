Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Down 4.6%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 16,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 145,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.