Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 183.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.49% of Linde worth $847,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.00. 187,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,765. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $379.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.39.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

