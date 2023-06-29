Linear 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.84 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $141.70 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

