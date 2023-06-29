Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.57 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $129.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,237,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,184,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00279083 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

