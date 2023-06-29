Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Raised to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

LOB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

LOB opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

