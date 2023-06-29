Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $885.01

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 885.01 ($11.25) and traded as low as GBX 784 ($9.97). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 806 ($10.25), with a volume of 12,139 shares changing hands.
Lok’nStore Group Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 859.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 884.59.
Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,181.82%.
About Lok’nStore Group
Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.
