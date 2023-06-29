Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $885.01

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 885.01 ($11.25) and traded as low as GBX 784 ($9.97). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 806 ($10.25), with a volume of 12,139 shares changing hands.

Lok’nStore Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 859.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 884.59.

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lok’nStore Group

About Lok’nStore Group

In other news, insider Andrew Jacobs sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.17), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($12,714,558.17). In other news, insider Neil Newman sold 2,420 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.38), for a total value of £21,659 ($27,538.46). Also, insider Andrew Jacobs sold 1,250,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.17), for a total value of £10,000,000 ($12,714,558.17). Insiders sold a total of 1,267,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,310,900 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

