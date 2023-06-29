Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Given a C$0.21 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.21 target price by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE LMR traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.03. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,514. The company has a market cap of C$10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.05.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
