Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Given a C$0.21 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.21 target price by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE LMR traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.03. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,514. The company has a market cap of C$10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

