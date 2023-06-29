Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CFO Sells $29,691.36 in Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) CFO James Clavijo sold 8,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,691.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Clavijo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, James Clavijo sold 5,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $17,550.00.

LGVN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 184,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,476. Longeveron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,765.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.96%. Research analysts expect that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Longeveron by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

