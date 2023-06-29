Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $68,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $222.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

