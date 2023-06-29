Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $376.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.32. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

